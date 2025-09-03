Marvin Mims Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Marvin Mims and the Denver Broncos will meet the Tennessee Titans -- whose pass defense was ranked second in the league last season (177.3 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Mims a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Marvin Mims Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.99

51.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Mims 2024 Fantasy Performance

Mims was 52nd at his position, and 168th overall, with 90.5 fantasy points (5.3 per game) last season.

Mims picked up 22.2 fantasy points -- eight catches, 103 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 17 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his best game last season.

Mims' 17.1 fantasy points in Week 18 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- five receptions, 51 yards and two touchdowns -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Titans Defensive Performance

Against Tennessee last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Titans surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Tennessee allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Titans allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tennessee gave up over 100 receiving yards to just one player last season.

The Titans allowed 26 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Tennessee last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Titans last season.

On the ground, Tennessee allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Titans allowed only one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

