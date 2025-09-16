Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will play the San Francisco 49ers, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (166 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Harrison worth considering for his next matchup against the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.62

56.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Harrison is currently the 32nd-ranked player in fantasy (118th overall), with 15.8 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

Through two games this year, Harrison has produced 15.8 fantasy points, as he's hauled in seven passes on 11 targets for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Harrison caught two balls on five targets for 27 yards, good for 2.7 fantasy points.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

