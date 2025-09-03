Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will play the New Orleans Saints -- whose pass defense was ranked 27th in the league last season (238.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Harrison for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Harrison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.16

65.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 96th overall and 26th at his position, Harrison accumulated 134.5 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in 2024.

In his best performance last season -- Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Harrison accumulated 25.0 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Harrison accumulated 17.1 fantasy points in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins -- six catches, 111 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Harrison recorded 0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, four yards, on three targets -- in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

Last year, New Orleans allowed five quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Saints allowed 10 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, New Orleans gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Saints last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New Orleans allowed five players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Saints last season, 16 players hauled in a TD pass.

New Orleans gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Saints allowed six players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New Orleans allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Saints gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Harrison Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.