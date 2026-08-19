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Marvin Harrison Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Marvin Harrison Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the 35th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 86.8 points a year ago (48th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Marvin Harrison Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Harrison's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points85.415042
2026 Projected Fantasy Points102.910732

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Game-by-Game

Harrison picked up 15.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Saints13.165711
Week 2Panthers2.752270
Week 3@49ers4.463440
Week 4Seahawks12.6106661
Week 5Titans9.854980
Week 6@Colts3.222320
Week 7Packers5.862580

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Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Harrison's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Marvin Harrison Jr.734160849
Trey McBride16912612391132
Michael Wilson126781006715
Kendrick Bourne533755102

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Want more data and analysis on Marvin Harrison Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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