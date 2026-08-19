Marvin Harrison Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the 35th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 86.8 points a year ago (48th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Marvin Harrison Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Harrison's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|85.4
|150
|42
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|102.9
|107
|32
Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Game-by-Game
Harrison picked up 15.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13.1
|6
|5
|71
|1
|Week 2
|Panthers
|2.7
|5
|2
|27
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4.4
|6
|3
|44
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|12.6
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 5
|Titans
|9.8
|5
|4
|98
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|3.2
|2
|2
|32
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|5.8
|6
|2
|58
|0
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Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Other Cardinals Receivers
The Cardinals ran 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Harrison's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|73
|41
|608
|4
|9
|Trey McBride
|169
|126
|1239
|11
|32
|Michael Wilson
|126
|78
|1006
|7
|15
|Kendrick Bourne
|53
|37
|551
|0
|2
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