Marvin Harrison Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the 35th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 86.8 points a year ago (48th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Marvin Harrison Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Harrison's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 85.4 150 42 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 102.9 107 32

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Game-by-Game

Harrison picked up 15.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13.1 6 5 71 1 Week 2 Panthers 2.7 5 2 27 0 Week 3 @49ers 4.4 6 3 44 0 Week 4 Seahawks 12.6 10 6 66 1 Week 5 Titans 9.8 5 4 98 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.2 2 2 32 0 Week 7 Packers 5.8 6 2 58 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Harrison's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Marvin Harrison Jr. 73 41 608 4 9 Trey McBride 169 126 1239 11 32 Michael Wilson 126 78 1006 7 15 Kendrick Bourne 53 37 551 0 2

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