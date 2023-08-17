FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Data Skrive
2023 Marshall Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Marshall Thundering Herd are 4-1 so far in 2023. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Marshall 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Albany (NY)September 2W 21-17--
2@ East CarolinaSeptember 9W 31-13Thundering Herd (-2.5)43.5
4Virginia TechSeptember 23W 24-17Thundering Herd (-5.5)42.5
5Old DominionSeptember 30W 41-35Thundering Herd (-14.5)47.5
6@ NC StateOctober 7L 48-41Wolfpack (-6.5)43.5
7@ Georgia StateOctober 14-Panthers (-1.5)53.5
8James MadisonOctober 19---
Marshall Last Game

The Thundering Herd get ready for their next game following a 48-41 loss to the NC State Wolfpack in their most recent game. In that game against the Wolfpack, Cam Fancher had 315 yards on 29-of-51 passing (56.9%) for the Herd, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 20 times for 25 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In the ground game, Rasheen Ali took 14 carries for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for nine yards in the passing game. Darryle Simmons accumulated eight catches for 87 yards (10.9 per catch) against the Wolfpack.

Marshall Betting Insights

  • Marshall has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Thundering Herd have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

