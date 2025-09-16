Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquise Brown will be up against the 29th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (277.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Brown's next game versus the Giants, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Marquise Brown Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.96

45.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 44th-ranked player in fantasy (140th overall), with 12.9 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

Through two games this year, Brown has put up 12.9 fantasy points, as he's hauled in 15 passes on 21 targets for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brown hauled in five balls on five targets for 30 yards, good for 3.0 fantasy points.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Giants this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against New York this year.

The Giants have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus New York this year.

The Giants have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

