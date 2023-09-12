Marquise Brown Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Marquise Brown and the Arizona Cardinals will face the New York Giants -- whose pass defense was ranked 14th in the NFL last year (214 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Considering Brown for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Brown vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.63

6.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.17

48.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Brown was 47th at his position (and 131st overall) in fantasy points, with 89.0 (7.4 per game).

Brown accumulated 28 yards receiving, on three catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 5.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Brown accumulated 14.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

Brown accumulated 14.0 fantasy points in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- 14 catches, 140 yards -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In what was his worst game of the year, Brown finished with 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on four targets. That was in Week 18 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In Week 15 versus the Denver Broncos, Brown collected 1.9 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: four receptions, 19 yards, on eight targets.

Giants Defensive Performance

Against New York last season, two players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Giants allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, New York allowed at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Giants last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New York gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Giants last season, 18 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Giants gave up more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Giants gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

