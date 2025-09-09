Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Marquise Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the league last season (174.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on Brown, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Eagles.

Marquise Brown Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.73

36.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2024 Fantasy Performance

Brown was 139th at his position, and 431st overall, with 9.1 fantasy points (4.6 per game) last season.

Brown accumulated 99 yards receiving, on 10 catches (16 targets), with zero touchdowns and 9.9 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Last year, Philadelphia allowed just one quarterback to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Eagles allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Eagles last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Philadelphia allowed more than 100 receiving yards to just three players last season.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Philadelphia last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Eagles yielded more than 100 rushing yards to only one player last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

The Eagles allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only one player last year.

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.