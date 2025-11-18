Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Marquise Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 25th-ranked passing defense in the league (235.3 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Brown, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Colts.

Marquise Brown Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.25

36.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position (135th overall), posting 66.9 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has produced 11.3 fantasy points (3.8 per game), as he's turned nine targets into six catches for 113 yards and zero TDs.

Brown has been targeted 17 times, with 12 receptions for 172 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 35.2 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during that period.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, when he piled up 16.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Colts this season.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and breeding coverage.