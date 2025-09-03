Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Marquise Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Los Angeles Chargers -- whose pass defense was ranked seventh in the league last season (206.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Brown worth a look for his next matchup against the Chargers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Marquise Brown Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.37

48.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2024 Fantasy Performance

Brown was 138th at his position, and 431st overall, with 9.1 fantasy points (4.6 per game) last year.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Last year, Los Angeles allowed only one quarterback to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Chargers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Chargers allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Los Angeles let four players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Chargers allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against Los Angeles last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chargers last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In terms of run defense, the Chargers didn't allow two or more rushing touchdowns to any opposing players last year.

