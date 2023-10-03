Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be up against the 20th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (233.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.91

3.91 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.13

29.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Performance

With 10.4 fantasy points in 2023 (2.6 per game), Valdes-Scantling is the 93rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 224th overall.

During his last three games Valdes-Scantling has been targeted seven times, with four receptions for 56 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 5.6 fantasy points (1.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Valdes-Scantling's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, as he tallied 4.8 fantasy points by hauling in two passes (on two targets) for 48 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Marquez Valdes-Scantling disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets last week, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Vikings have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Minnesota has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Vikings have allowed a TD catch by six players this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Vikings this year.

