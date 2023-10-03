Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be up against the 20th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (233.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.
For more details on Valdes-Scantling, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings.
Valdes-Scantling vs. Vikings Game Info
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 3.91
- Projected Receiving Yards: 29.13
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17
Projections provided by numberFire
Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Performance
- With 10.4 fantasy points in 2023 (2.6 per game), Valdes-Scantling is the 93rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 224th overall.
- During his last three games Valdes-Scantling has been targeted seven times, with four receptions for 56 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 5.6 fantasy points (1.9 per game) during that stretch.
- The highlight of Valdes-Scantling's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, as he tallied 4.8 fantasy points by hauling in two passes (on two targets) for 48 yards.
- From a fantasy perspective, Marquez Valdes-Scantling disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets last week, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.
Vikings Defensive Performance
- Minnesota has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.
- A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.
- Minnesota has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.
- The Vikings have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.
- Minnesota has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.
- The Vikings have allowed a TD catch by six players this season.
- Minnesota has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.
- The Vikings have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.
- Minnesota has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.
- A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Vikings this year.
