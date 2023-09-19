Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears
Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will match up with the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (277 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.
With Valdes-Scantling's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.
Valdes-Scantling vs. Bears Game Info
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 4.40
- Projected Receiving Yards: 32.15
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20
Projections provided by numberFire
Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Performance
- With 6.1 fantasy points in 2023 (3.1 per game), Valdes-Scantling is the 82nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 190th overall.
- Through two games this season, Valdes-Scantling has compiled 6.1 total fantasy points, catching four balls (on five targets) for 61 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Valdes-Scantling hauled in two balls on three targets for 13 yards, good for 1.3 fantasy points.
Bears Defensive Performance
- Chicago has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.
- A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.
- Chicago has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.
- The Bears have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.
- Chicago has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.
- The Bears have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.
- Chicago has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.
- The Bears' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.
- Chicago has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.
- No player has run for more than one TD against the Bears this season.
