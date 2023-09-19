Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will match up with the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (277 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Valdes-Scantling's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Valdes-Scantling vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.40

4.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.15

32.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Performance

With 6.1 fantasy points in 2023 (3.1 per game), Valdes-Scantling is the 82nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 190th overall.

Through two games this season, Valdes-Scantling has compiled 6.1 total fantasy points, catching four balls (on five targets) for 61 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Valdes-Scantling hauled in two balls on three targets for 13 yards, good for 1.3 fantasy points.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Chicago has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bears' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Bears this season.

