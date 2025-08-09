Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on your fantasy radar going into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Valdes-Scantling's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 65.5 223 78 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 74.4 150 61

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2024 Game-by-Game

Valdes-Scantling accumulated 22.9 fantasy points -- three catches, 109 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 1.9 2 1 19 0 Week 2 @Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Texans 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 10 Falcons 22.9 3 3 109 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Valdes-Scantling's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Marquez Valdes-Scantling 44 19 411 4 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 137 100 1130 6 13 Cooper Kupp 100 67 710 6 10 Zach Charbonnet 52 42 340 1 1

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.