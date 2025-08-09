FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on your fantasy radar going into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Valdes-Scantling's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points65.522378
2025 Projected Fantasy Points74.415061

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2024 Game-by-Game

Valdes-Scantling accumulated 22.9 fantasy points -- three catches, 109 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals1.921190
Week 2@Dolphins0.01000
Week 3Jaguars0.72170
Week 4@Ravens0.01000
Week 5@Texans0.03000
Week 9@Panthers0.51150
Week 10Falcons22.9331092

Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Valdes-Scantling's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Marquez Valdes-Scantling441941142
Jaxon Smith-Njigba1371001130613
Cooper Kupp10067710610
Zach Charbonnet524234011

Want more data and analysis on Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

