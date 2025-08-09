Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on your fantasy radar going into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Valdes-Scantling's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|65.5
|223
|78
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|74.4
|150
|61
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2024 Game-by-Game
Valdes-Scantling accumulated 22.9 fantasy points -- three catches, 109 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|1.9
|2
|1
|19
|0
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|0.7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Texans
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|0.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|22.9
|3
|3
|109
|2
Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Other Seahawks Receivers
The Seahawks, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Valdes-Scantling's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|44
|19
|411
|4
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|137
|100
|1130
|6
|13
|Cooper Kupp
|100
|67
|710
|6
|10
|Zach Charbonnet
|52
|42
|340
|1
|1
