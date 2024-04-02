Marlins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Angels.

Marlins vs Angels Game Info

Miami Marlins (0-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (3-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Marlins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-110) | LAA: (-106)

MIA: (-110) | LAA: (-106) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-182) | LAA: -1.5 (+150)

MIA: +1.5 (-182) | LAA: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Marlins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Jacob Puk (Marlins) - 0-1, 18.00 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Angels) - 0-1, 16.20 ERA

The Marlins will call on Andrew Jacob Puk against the Angels and Patrick Sandoval. Puk and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Puk's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Sandoval has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Sandoval start this season -- they lost.

Marlins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (60.1%)

Marlins vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Angels reveal Miami as the favorite (-110) and Los Angeles as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Marlins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Angels are +150 to cover, while the Marlins are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Angels game on April 3 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Marlins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Marlins won in 43, or 58.1%, of the 74 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Miami won 43 of 74 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Angels finished 34-52 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 39.5% of those games).

Los Angeles went 33-52 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (38.8%).

The Angels combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 84 times last season for an 84-72-4 record against the over/under.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger leads Miami with a slugging percentage of .360. He has a .320 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .150 with a double, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 167th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Luis Arraez has five hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.345/.250.

Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami in total hits (seven) this season while batting .259 with two extra-base hits.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury racked up an on-base percentage of .306, a slugging percentage of .497, and had 127 hits last season.

Luis Rengifo hit .264 with 15 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Taylor Ward hit .253 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks a season ago.

Mike Trout hit .263 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Marlins vs Angels Head to Head

4/2/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/28/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2022: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/5/2022: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2022: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2022: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

