Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Tight end Mark Andrews is looking at a matchup versus the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (196.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Detroit Lions, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Andrews a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Lions? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mark Andrews Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.51

32.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

With 0.9 fantasy points in 2025 (0.5 per game), Andrews is the 59th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 332nd overall.

Through two games this season, Andrews has racked up 0.9 total fantasy points, grabbing two balls (on four targets) for seven yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Andrews caught one ball on three targets for two yards, good for 0.4 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.