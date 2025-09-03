Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Buffalo Bills -- whose pass defense was ranked 24th in the NFL last season (226.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Andrews a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mark Andrews Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.98

43.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews 2024 Fantasy Performance

Andrews picked up 16.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 41 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 13 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Andrews picked up 12.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 67 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Against Buffalo last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bills last season.

Through the air last season, Buffalo allowed at least two touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Last year, the Bills allowed just two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Buffalo allowed six players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Bills last season, 27 players caught a TD pass.

Buffalo allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

In the run game, three players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.

On the ground, Buffalo allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just one player rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Bills last year.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.