Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (25-28) vs. Kansas City Royals (21-31)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | KC: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | KC: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | KC: +1.5 (-146)

SEA: -1.5 (+122) | KC: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-2, 3.51 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-4, 3.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (4-2) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (1-4) will answer the bell for the Royals. Woo's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Lugo's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 2-3 in Lugo's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -138 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Mariners are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +122 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -146.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Mariners-Royals on May 24, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 24, or 49%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 15 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 23 of 53 chances this season.

The Mariners are 19-34-0 against the spread in their 53 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've gone 9-15 in those games.

Kansas City has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Royals have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-28-0).

The Royals have a 21-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 55 hits and an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .294.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Josh Naylor has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.313/.351.

J.P. Crawford is batting .199 with a .342 OBP and 16 RBI for Seattle this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 61 hits with a .365 on-base percentage and a .473 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .298.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .260. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .198 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .202 with five doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Mariners vs Royals Head to Head

5/23/2026: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2026: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/3/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/2/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/18/2025: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2025: 12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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