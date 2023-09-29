Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 7:36 PM

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (86-73) vs. Texas Rangers (89-70)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-188) | TEX: -1.5 (+155)

SEA: +1.5 (-188) | TEX: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-5, 4.39 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 12-4, 3.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (4-5) to the mound, while Eovaldi (12-4) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Woo's team is 10-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. The Rangers are 14-9-0 against the spread when Eovaldi starts. The Rangers are 4-3 in Eovaldi's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (50.8%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Rangers are +155 to cover, while the Mariners are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The Mariners-Rangers game on September 29 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 62 times (58.5%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 60-40 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 75-84-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've gone 22-24 in those games.

Texas is 15-23 (winning just 39.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 160 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-70-4).

The Rangers have covered 54.4% of their games this season, going 87-73-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (180) this season. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .265 with 93 walks and 92 runs scored. He's slugging .433.

His batting average is 57th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Crawford has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Cal Raleigh has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Raleigh has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two walks and an RBI.

Ty France has 11 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has racked up a team-high .480 slugging percentage. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 41st and he is 32nd in slugging.

Corey Seager has collected 154 hits with a .391 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .330 while slugging .632.

He is currently fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Adolis Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 63 walks.

Nate Lowe has 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks while hitting .263.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

9/28/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2023: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/29/2022: 10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/10/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/9/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

