Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (83-68) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-105)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Time: 3:37 PM ET

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-270) | OAK: (+220)

SEA: (-270) | OAK: (+220) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-150) | OAK: +1.5 (+125)

SEA: -1.5 (-150) | OAK: +1.5 (+125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-10, 3.57 ERA vs TBA (Athletics)

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (10-10), while the Athletics' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. When Kirby starts, his team is 12-17-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team is 12-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (66.4%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -270 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Athletics. The Mariners are -150 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are +125.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mariners-Athletics on September 20, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 59, or 57.8%, of the 102 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 9-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -270 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 151 opportunities.

The Mariners are 71-80-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 147 total times this season. They've gone 45-102 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, Oakland has a 4-22 record (winning just 15.4% of its games).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times this season for a 77-65-8 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 72-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 48% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 175 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 131 hits. He's batting .266 while slugging .433.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in the major leagues.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with six doubles, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .265 with a .449 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Hernandez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Cal Raleigh has 28 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Raleigh heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two walks and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has put up a team-best .339 slugging percentage. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker's 102 hits and .325 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .472.

His batting average ranks 112th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Tony Kemp is batting .213 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 43 walks.

Ryan Noda is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 73 walks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Head to Head

9/19/2023: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9/18/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8/30/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

8/29/2023: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8/28/2023: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10/2/2022: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5/25/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5/24/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5/23/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5/22/2023: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

