Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (84-72) vs. Houston Astros (86-71)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: TBS

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+176) | HOU: +1.5 (-215)

SEA: -1.5 (+176) | HOU: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 11-10, 3.58 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 9-4, 4.64 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (11-10) against the Astros and Javier (9-4). Kirby and his team have a record of 13-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Kirby's team has been victorious in 56.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-10. When Javier starts, the Astros have gone 18-10-0 against the spread. The Astros are 8-2 in Javier's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54.4%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Astros, Seattle is the favorite at -126, and Houston is +108 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Mariners are +176 to cover, and the Astros are -215.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

Mariners versus Astros, on September 26, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 60 times (57.7%) in those games.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 50 times in 84 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 156 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 156 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 73-83-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 38 total times this season. They've gone 22-16 in those games.

Houston is 13-10 (winning 56.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 156 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-71-3).

The Astros have gone 78-78-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has 179 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .265 with 89 walks and 91 runs scored. He's slugging .430.

His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Cal Raleigh is batting .233 with a .467 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .263 with a .312 OBP and 92 RBI for Seattle this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .514, and has 156 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .281).

He ranks 20th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman paces his team with a .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .294 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 66 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .311 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

9/25/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/20/2023: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/19/2023: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/7/2023: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/7/2023: 10-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2023: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2023: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!