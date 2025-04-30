Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.
The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Angels Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (16-12) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-15)
- Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW
Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-210) | LAA: (+176)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-1, 7.71 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-0, 2.60 ERA
The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock (1-1) versus the Angels and Tyler Anderson (2-0). Hancock's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Hancock's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Anderson's starts. The Angels won each of Anderson's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (60.7%)
Mariners vs Angels Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Angels moneyline has Seattle as a -210 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +176 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Angels Spread
- The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Mariners are +106 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -128.
Mariners vs Angels Over/Under
- The over/under for the Mariners versus Angels contest on April 30 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been victorious in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Seattle has been listed as a favorite of -210 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 28 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners are 14-14-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Angels have compiled an 8-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).
- Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +176 or longer.
- The Angels have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-1).
- The Angels have put together an 11-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.7% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 25 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .560.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 103rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Raleigh has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
- Jorge Polanco has an OPS of 1.145, fueled by an OBP of .405 and a team-best slugging percentage of .739 this season. He's batting .377.
- Polanco has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
- Randy Arozarena has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- Arozarena heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with four walks.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .196 with a .308 OBP and 13 RBI for Seattle this season.
- Rodriguez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout is batting .170 with a double, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .261.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 158th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Schanuel's .327 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .382.
- His batting average is 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 100th in slugging.
- Joseph Ward is batting .194 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Kyren Paris has a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .231.
