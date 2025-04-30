Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (16-12) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-210) | LAA: (+176)

SEA: (-210) | LAA: (+176) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

SEA: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-1, 7.71 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-0, 2.60 ERA

The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock (1-1) versus the Angels and Tyler Anderson (2-0). Hancock's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Hancock's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Anderson's starts. The Angels won each of Anderson's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.7%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

The Mariners vs Angels moneyline has Seattle as a -210 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +176 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Mariners are +106 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -128.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Angels contest on April 30 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has been listed as a favorite of -210 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 28 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 14-14-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have compiled an 8-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +176 or longer.

The Angels have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-1).

The Angels have put together an 11-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 25 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 103rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jorge Polanco has an OPS of 1.145, fueled by an OBP of .405 and a team-best slugging percentage of .739 this season. He's batting .377.

Polanco has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Randy Arozarena has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Arozarena heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with four walks.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .196 with a .308 OBP and 13 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rodriguez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout is batting .170 with a double, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .261.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 158th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel's .327 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .382.

His batting average is 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Joseph Ward is batting .194 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Kyren Paris has a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .231.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!