NHL

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

In NHL action on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (44-23-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-11)
  • Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Maple Leafs (-150)Penguins (+125)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Spread

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +160 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -194.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Penguins, on April 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Toronto is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +125 underdog on the road.

