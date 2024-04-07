Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8
In NHL action on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (44-23-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-11)
- Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Maple Leafs (-150)
|Penguins (+125)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.8%)
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Spread
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +160 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -194.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Penguins, on April 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline
- Toronto is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +125 underdog on the road.