Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

In NHL action on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (44-23-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-11)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-150) Penguins (+125) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Spread

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +160 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -194.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Penguins, on April 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline