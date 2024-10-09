Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-196) Canadiens (+162) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +128 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -154.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Canadiens matchup on October 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline

The Maple Leafs vs Canadiens moneyline has Toronto as a -196 favorite, while Montreal is a +162 underdog at home.

