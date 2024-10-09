Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 9
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-0-0)
- Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-196)
|Canadiens (+162)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66%)
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +128 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -154.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Canadiens matchup on October 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Canadiens moneyline has Toronto as a -196 favorite, while Montreal is a +162 underdog at home.