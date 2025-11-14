FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Mammoth vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Data Skrive

Mammoth vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Islanders Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (10-7) vs. New York Islanders (9-6-2)
  • Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-200)Islanders (+164)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (64.8%)

Mammoth vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-148 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +122.

Mammoth vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for Mammoth-Islanders on Nov. 14 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Mammoth vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -200 favorite at home.

