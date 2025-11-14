Mammoth vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Islanders Game Info

Utah Mammoth (10-7) vs. New York Islanders (9-6-2)

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-200) Islanders (+164) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (64.8%)

Mammoth vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-148 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +122.

Mammoth vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Mammoth-Islanders on Nov. 14 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Mammoth vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -200 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!