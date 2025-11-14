NHL
Mammoth vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the New York Islanders.
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the New York Islanders.
Mammoth vs Islanders Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (10-7) vs. New York Islanders (9-6-2)
- Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-200)
|Islanders (+164)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (64.8%)
Mammoth vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-148 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +122.
Mammoth vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Mammoth-Islanders on Nov. 14 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Mammoth vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -200 favorite at home.