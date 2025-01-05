Magic vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: KJZZ and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (21-15) take on the Utah Jazz (8-25) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSFL. The point total is set at 212 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6.5 212 -250 +205

Magic vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (83.3%)

Magic vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 20 times in 36 games with a set spread.

The Jazz have 15 wins against the spread in 33 games this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 15 times out of 33 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 18 of 33 set point totals (54.5%).

Orlando has a better record against the spread at home (12-5-0) than it does in road games (8-11-0).

The Magic have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 17 home matchups (41.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in eight of 19 games (42.1%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (4-9-1). On the road, it is .579 (11-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (five of 14, 35.7%) than away (13 of 19, 68.4%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 8.5 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the field.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.2 points, 2 boards and 2 assists.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins' numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Jazz 17.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Walker Kessler averages 10.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is draining 71.2% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

The Jazz receive 15.6 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.