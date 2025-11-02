Mac Jones Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones will take on the 24th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (233.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Jones a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Giants? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Mac Jones Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 237.71

237.71 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.23

13.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Jones Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Jones is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (42nd overall), with 91.7 total fantasy points (15.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Jones has generated 34.4 fantasy points (11.5 per game), as he's piled up 692 yards on 63-of-97 passing with two touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 47 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Jones has put up 69.9 fantasy points (14.0 per game) in his last five games, completing 123-of-187 passes for 1,318 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 51 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The high point of Jones' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he completed 67.3% of his passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 22.2 fantasy points. He also had five rushing yards on four attempts (1.3 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Mac Jones stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for 152 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with 11 yards on five attempts on the ground (5.2 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

New York has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Giants have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

