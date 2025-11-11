Mac Jones Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Quarterback Mac Jones has a matchup against the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (225.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Jones' next game against the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Mac Jones Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Passing Yards: 239.17

239.17 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.03

9.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 28th overall, as he has posted 130.6 total fantasy points (16.3 per game).

Through his last three games, Jones has connected on 71-of-95 throws for 747 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 56.9 total fantasy points (19.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 30 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Jones has connected on 115-of-160 passes for 1,246 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 73.3 total fantasy points (14.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 54 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The high point of Jones' fantasy season so far was last week against the Los Angeles Rams, when he completed 84.6% of his throws for 319 yards and three touchdowns with one interception on his way to 23.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Mac Jones disappointed his fantasy managers against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, when he managed only 5.2 fantasy points -- 17-of-26 (65.4%), 152 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this season.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this year.

Arizona has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

