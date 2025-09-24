Louisville vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Louisville Cardinals are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-182) | Pittsburgh: (+150)

Louisville: (-182) | Pittsburgh: (+150) Spread: Louisville: -4.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh: +4.5 (-110)

Louisville: -4.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh: +4.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Louisville is winless against the spread this season.

Louisville has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this year.

Two of Louisville's three games have hit the over.

Pittsburgh has posted two wins against the spread this year.

A pair of Pittsburgh three games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.6%)

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Pittsburgh is the underdog by 4.5 points against Louisville. Pittsburgh is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -110.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

Louisville versus Pittsburgh, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 57.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

Louisville is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +150 underdog.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 39.7 61 16.0 21 54.5 3 Pittsburgh 43.3 40 19.0 29 53.8 3

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

