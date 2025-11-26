Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Louisville Cardinals are playing the Kentucky Wildcats.
Louisville vs Kentucky Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Louisville: (-146) | Kentucky: (+122)
- Spread: Louisville: -2.5 (-118) | Kentucky: +2.5 (-104)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Louisville vs Kentucky Betting Trends
- Louisville has three wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
- Louisville has won twice ATS (2-7) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- This year, five of Louisville's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Kentucky is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Kentucky is 4-4 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.
- Of 11 Kentucky games so far this season, seven have hit the over.
Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cardinals win (59.4%)
Louisville vs Kentucky Point Spread
Louisville is favored by 2.5 points over Kentucky. Louisville is -118 to cover the spread, with Kentucky being -104.
Louisville vs Kentucky Over/Under
The over/under for the Louisville versus Kentucky matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Louisville vs Kentucky Moneyline
Louisville is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Kentucky is a +122 underdog.
Louisville vs. Kentucky Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisville
|29.2
|55
|23
|54
|53.0
|11
|Kentucky
|25.1
|85
|25.1
|71
|49.0
|11
Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
