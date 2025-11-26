Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Louisville Cardinals are playing the Kentucky Wildcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-146) | Kentucky: (+122)

Louisville: (-146) | Kentucky: (+122) Spread: Louisville: -2.5 (-118) | Kentucky: +2.5 (-104)

Louisville: -2.5 (-118) | Kentucky: +2.5 (-104) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisville has three wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

Louisville has won twice ATS (2-7) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This year, five of Louisville's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Kentucky is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky is 4-4 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Of 11 Kentucky games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (59.4%)

Louisville vs Kentucky Point Spread

Louisville is favored by 2.5 points over Kentucky. Louisville is -118 to cover the spread, with Kentucky being -104.

Louisville vs Kentucky Over/Under

The over/under for the Louisville versus Kentucky matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Louisville vs Kentucky Moneyline

Louisville is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Kentucky is a +122 underdog.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 29.2 55 23 54 53.0 11 Kentucky 25.1 85 25.1 71 49.0 11

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

