Louisville vs Boston College College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

ACC action on Saturday will see the the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 1-2 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Boston College Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (93.1%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Louisville-Boston College spread (Louisville -22.5) or total (150.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Louisville vs. Boston College: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Boston College has compiled a 4-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-3-0) than they have in road tilts (1-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Eagles had a better winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.300, 3-7-0).

Louisville vs. Boston College: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in five of the seven contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Cardinals this season with a -7692 moneyline set for this game.

Boston College is 1-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Eagles have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 98.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Louisville vs. Boston College Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville averages 89.2 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per contest (98th in college basketball). It has a +286 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.1 points per game.

Ryan Conwell's 19.9 points per game lead Louisville and are 35th in college basketball.

Boston College has a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. It is putting up 69.5 points per game, 317th in college basketball, and is giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 52nd in college basketball.

Boston College's leading scorer, Donald Hand Jr., is 237th in the nation, scoring 15.5 points per game.

The Cardinals pull down 39.5 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while conceding 30.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.5 boards per game.

Sananda Fru paces the Cardinals with 6.7 rebounds per game (206th in college basketball play).

The Eagles record 35.5 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) while conceding 34.0 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Aidan Shaw's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Eagles and rank 139th in college basketball.

Louisville records 108.0 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

The Eagles' 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 322nd in college basketball, and the 87.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

