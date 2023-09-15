Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs versus the North Texas Mean Green is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-200) | North Texas: (+164)

Louisiana Tech: (-200) | North Texas: (+164) Spread: Louisiana Tech: -4.5 (-110) | North Texas: +4.5 (-110)

Louisiana Tech: -4.5 (-110) | North Texas: +4.5 (-110) Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has one win against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of three Louisiana Tech games have hit the over this season.

North Texas has no wins against the spread this year.

North Texas is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

North Texas and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mean Green win (59.7%)

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Point Spread

Louisiana Tech is a 4.5-point favorite against North Texas. Louisiana Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and North Texas is -110.

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Over/Under

Louisiana Tech versus North Texas on September 16 has an over/under of 67.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Moneyline

Louisiana Tech is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while North Texas is a +164 underdog.

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Points Insights

The Bulldogs had an average implied point total last year equal to their implied total in Saturday's game (36).

Last year, Louisiana Tech outscored its implied point total for this matchup (36) four times.

The Mean Green's average implied point total last season (38.0 points) is 6.0 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (32 points).

