Louisiana Tech vs Delaware Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs taking on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Louisiana Tech vs Delaware Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-215) | Delaware: (+180)

Louisiana Tech: (-215) | Delaware: (+180) Spread: Louisiana Tech: -5.5 (-115) | Delaware: +5.5 (-105)

Louisiana Tech: -5.5 (-115) | Delaware: +5.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana Tech vs Delaware Betting Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 6-2-0 this year.

Louisiana Tech owns an ATS record of 3-1 as 5.5-point or greater favorites.

This year, three of Louisiana Tech's eight games have hit the over.

Delaware has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Delaware has won once ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

Delaware has seen four of its eight games go over the point total.

Louisiana Tech vs Delaware Point Spread

Louisiana Tech is a 5.5-point favorite against Delaware. Louisiana Tech is -115 to cover the spread, and Delaware is -105.

Louisiana Tech vs Delaware Over/Under

A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Louisiana Tech-Delaware game on Nov. 8, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Louisiana Tech vs Delaware Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Louisiana Tech vs. Delaware reveal Louisiana Tech as the favorite (-215) and Delaware as the underdog (+180).

Louisiana Tech vs. Delaware Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana Tech 28.6 74 18.1 16 48.1 8 Delaware 29.3 70 32.1 104 55.0 8

Louisiana Tech vs. Delaware Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

