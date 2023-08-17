FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Louisiana Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

So far this season, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have posted a record of 3-5. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0Florida InternationalAugust 26W 22-17Bulldogs (-12.5)57.5
1@ SMUSeptember 2L 38-14Mustangs (-21.5)66.5
2Northwestern StateSeptember 9W 51-21Bulldogs (-23.5)59.5
3North TexasSeptember 16L 40-37Bulldogs (-4.5)67.5
4@ NebraskaSeptember 23L 28-14Cornhuskers (-20.5)44.5
5@ UTEPSeptember 29W 24-10Bulldogs (-1.5)50.5
6Western KentuckyOctober 5L 35-28Hilltoppers (-5.5)58.5
Louisiana Tech Last Game

The Bulldogs matched up with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in their last outing, falling 31-23. Hank Bachmeier had 178 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for the Bulldogs in that matchup against the Blue Raiders, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the ground game, Tyre Shelton took 10 carries for 39 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 36 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Smoke Harris had 129 yards on 11 catches (11.7 per reception) in that game.

Louisiana Tech Betting Insights

  • Louisiana Tech has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.
  • The Bulldogs have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

