2023 Louisiana Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

So far this season, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have posted a record of 3-5. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 Florida International August 26 W 22-17 Bulldogs (-12.5) 57.5 1 @ SMU September 2 L 38-14 Mustangs (-21.5) 66.5 2 Northwestern State September 9 W 51-21 Bulldogs (-23.5) 59.5 3 North Texas September 16 L 40-37 Bulldogs (-4.5) 67.5 4 @ Nebraska September 23 L 28-14 Cornhuskers (-20.5) 44.5 5 @ UTEP September 29 W 24-10 Bulldogs (-1.5) 50.5 6 Western Kentucky October 5 L 35-28 Hilltoppers (-5.5) 58.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Louisiana Tech Last Game

The Bulldogs matched up with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in their last outing, falling 31-23. Hank Bachmeier had 178 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for the Bulldogs in that matchup against the Blue Raiders, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the ground game, Tyre Shelton took 10 carries for 39 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 36 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Smoke Harris had 129 yards on 11 catches (11.7 per reception) in that game.

Louisiana Tech Betting Insights

Louisiana Tech has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

The Bulldogs have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

See more analysis about Louisiana Tech on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on FanDuel today!