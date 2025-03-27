NHL
Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads busy on Thursday, up against the Utah Hockey Club.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (41-25-5) vs. Utah Hockey Club (32-28-11)
- Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-196)
|Utah Hockey Club (+162)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (68.8%)
Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Utah Hockey Club are -158 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +128.
Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Utah Hockey Club on March 27 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.
Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +162 underdog on the road.