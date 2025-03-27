Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads busy on Thursday, up against the Utah Hockey Club.

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (41-25-5) vs. Utah Hockey Club (32-28-11)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-196) Utah Hockey Club (+162) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (68.8%)

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Utah Hockey Club are -158 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +128.

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The over/under for Lightning-Utah Hockey Club on March 27 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

Lightning vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +162 underdog on the road.

