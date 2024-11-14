menu item
NHL

Lightning vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Jets Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Lightning (-113)Jets (-106)-

Lightning vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (52.7%)

Lightning vs Jets Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Lightning vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning vs Jets November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Lightning vs Jets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Jets reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-113) and Winnipeg as the underdog (-106) on the road.

