Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Liberty Flames and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-118) | Louisiana Tech: (+100)

Liberty: (-118) | Louisiana Tech: (+100) Spread: Liberty: -1.5 (-106) | Louisiana Tech: +1.5 (-114)

Liberty: -1.5 (-106) | Louisiana Tech: +1.5 (-114) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Liberty has three wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Liberty has won twice ATS (2-6) as a 1.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

This season, four of Liberty's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 6-4-0 this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Louisiana Tech has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

This season, three of Louisiana Tech's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (59.6%)

Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread

Liberty is favored by 1.5 points over Louisiana Tech. Liberty is -106 to cover the spread, with Louisiana Tech being -114.

Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under

The over/under for Liberty-Louisiana Tech on Nov. 22 is 44.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Moneyline

Liberty is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Louisiana Tech is a +100 underdog.

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 23.7 99 23.6 59 50.5 10 Louisiana Tech 25.6 83 19.8 23 48.5 10

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

