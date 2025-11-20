Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Liberty Flames and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Liberty: (-118) | Louisiana Tech: (+100)
- Spread: Liberty: -1.5 (-106) | Louisiana Tech: +1.5 (-114)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Liberty has three wins in 10 games against the spread this season.
- Liberty has won twice ATS (2-6) as a 1.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- This season, four of Liberty's 10 games have gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 6-4-0 this season.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Louisiana Tech has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- This season, three of Louisiana Tech's 10 games have gone over the point total.
Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (59.6%)
Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread
Liberty is favored by 1.5 points over Louisiana Tech. Liberty is -106 to cover the spread, with Louisiana Tech being -114.
Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under
The over/under for Liberty-Louisiana Tech on Nov. 22 is 44.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Moneyline
Liberty is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Louisiana Tech is a +100 underdog.
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Liberty
|23.7
|99
|23.6
|59
|50.5
|10
|Louisiana Tech
|25.6
|83
|19.8
|23
|48.5
|10
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Ruston, Louisiana
- Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.