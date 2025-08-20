FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Liberty Flames open their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will square off against an FCS opponent, Maine. For the rest of the Flames' college football schedule, keep reading.

Liberty 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1MaineAug. 30---
2@ Jacksonville StateSept. 6---
3@ Bowling GreenSept. 13---
4James MadisonSept. 20---
5@ Old DominionSept. 27---
7@ UTEPOct. 8---
8New Mexico StateOct. 14---

Liberty 2025 Schedule Insights

  • The Flames have four games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • Liberty's schedule has five games against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (one against a team with nine or more wins and three against squads that picked up three or fewer wins).

Liberty Betting Insights (2024)

  • Liberty went 3-9-0 ATS last season.
  • The Flames and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times last season.
  • Liberty finished 6-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

See even more stats and analysis about Liberty on FanDuel Research!

