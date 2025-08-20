2025 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Liberty Flames open their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will square off against an FCS opponent, Maine. For the rest of the Flames' college football schedule, keep reading.

Liberty 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Maine Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Jacksonville State Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Bowling Green Sept. 13 - - - 4 James Madison Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Old Dominion Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ UTEP Oct. 8 - - - 8 New Mexico State Oct. 14 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Liberty 2025 Schedule Insights

The Flames have four games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Liberty's schedule has five games against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (one against a team with nine or more wins and three against squads that picked up three or fewer wins).

Liberty Betting Insights (2024)

Liberty went 3-9-0 ATS last season.

The Flames and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times last season.

Liberty finished 6-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

