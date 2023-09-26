Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has a matchup against the top-ranked passing defense in the NFL (111.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Jackson's next game versus the Browns, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Jackson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jackson vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.41

17.41 Projected Passing Yards: 201.35

201.35 Projected Passing TDs: 1.08

1.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.12

53.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 57.7 fantasy points this season (19.2 per game), Jackson is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 11th among all players.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Jackson completed 71.0% of his passes for 202 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions with 101 rushing yards and two TDs on the ground, good for 28.2 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cleveland has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

Cleveland has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Cleveland has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Browns have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Cleveland has not allowed an opposing player to rush for a touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.