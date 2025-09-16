Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Detroit Lions and their 12th-ranked pass defense (196.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jackson worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Jackson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Lamar Jackson Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.9

21.9 Projected Passing Yards: 223.31

223.31 Projected Passing TDs: 1.71

1.71 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.30

57.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 55.7 fantasy points this season (27.9 per game), Jackson is the top player in fantasy football right now.

Through two games this season, Jackson has completed 33-of-48 passes for 434 yards, with six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 55.7 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 83 rushing yards on eight attempts with one TD.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson connected on 65.5% of his passes for 225 yards, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions with 13 rushing yards on the ground, good for 26.3 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Lions have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Lions this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Lions this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.