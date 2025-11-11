Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the second-ranked passing defense in the league (167.0 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Jackson worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Browns? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Lamar Jackson Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.3

21.3 Projected Passing Yards: 245.94

245.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.69

1.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.22

51.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Jackson is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (25th overall), putting up 135.6 total fantasy points (22.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Jackson has put up 52.9 fantasy points (17.6 per game), as he's piled up 527 yards on 49-of-72 passing with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 98 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Jackson has put up 106.2 fantasy points (21.2 per game) in his last five games, completing 89-of-128 passes for 1,040 yards, with 13 touchdowns and one interception. He's added 146 rushing yards on 29 carries.

The highlight of Jackson's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he completed 73.7% of his passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 29.4 fantasy points. He also had 70 rushing yards on six attempts (11.7 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he put up 10.7 fantasy points. He passed for 147 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Browns this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Browns have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.