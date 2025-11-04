Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Minnesota Vikings, who have the eighth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (194.5 yards allowed per game).

With Jackson's next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Lamar Jackson Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 22.5

22.5 Projected Passing Yards: 262.84

262.84 Projected Passing TDs: 1.79

1.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.68

50.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 119.0 fantasy points in 2025 (23.8 per game), Jackson is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 27th overall.

In his last three games, Jackson has put up 63.3 fantasy points (21.1 per game), completing 53-of-70 throws for 639 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 97 rushing yards on 18 carries.

The peak of Jackson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he posted 29.4 fantasy points by running for 70 yards and one TD on six attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, when he mustered only 10.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-20 (70%), 147 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, 48 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD against the Vikings this year.

