Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Buffalo Bills -- whose passing defense was ranked 24th in the league last year (226.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Jackson's next game against the Bills, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Lamar Jackson Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.2

20.2 Projected Passing Yards: 240.93

240.93 Projected Passing TDs: 1.71

1.71 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.82

40.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson 2024 Fantasy Performance

Jackson had 430.4 fantasy points (25.3 per game), and that was the highest total in the league.

In his best game last season, Jackson picked up 36.1 fantasy points -- 21-of-25 (84%), 290 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 65 yards. That was in Week 15 against the New York Giants.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Jackson finished with 34.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 17-of-22 (77.3%), 281 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 52 yards.

Jackson ended up with 14.9 fantasy points -- 16-of-33 (48.5%), 207 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 4 carries, 46 yards -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders), Jackson finished with 16.4 fantasy points -- 21-of-34 (61.8%), 247 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 45 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Last year, Buffalo allowed only three quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bills last season.

Against Buffalo last season, nine players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Bills last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Buffalo allowed six players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Bills last season, 27 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed only one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Bills allowed only three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Buffalo last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Bills allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only one player last year.

