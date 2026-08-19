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Lamar Jackson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Lamar Jackson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was 20th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 214.8. Heading into 2026, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

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Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points189.72817
2026 Projected Fantasy Points310.422

Lamar Jackson 2025 Game-by-Game

Jackson picked up 29.4 fantasy points -- 14-of-19 (73.7%), 209 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Bills29.414-for-19209201
Week 2Browns26.319-for-29225400
Week 3Lions27.021-for-27288300
Week 4@Chiefs10.714-for-20147110
Week 9@Dolphins25.618-for-23204400
Week 10@Vikings16.617-for-29176100
Week 11@Browns4.714-for-25193020

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Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps

Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes to throw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how a few of Jackson's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Zay Flowers118861211510
Mark Andrews7048422514
Rashod Bateman381922428

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Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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