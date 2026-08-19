Lamar Jackson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was 20th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 214.8. Heading into 2026, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

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Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 189.7 28 17 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 310.4 2 2

Lamar Jackson 2025 Game-by-Game

Jackson picked up 29.4 fantasy points -- 14-of-19 (73.7%), 209 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Bills 29.4 14-for-19 209 2 0 1 Week 2 Browns 26.3 19-for-29 225 4 0 0 Week 3 Lions 27.0 21-for-27 288 3 0 0 Week 4 @Chiefs 10.7 14-for-20 147 1 1 0 Week 9 @Dolphins 25.6 18-for-23 204 4 0 0 Week 10 @Vikings 16.6 17-for-29 176 1 0 0 Week 11 @Browns 4.7 14-for-25 193 0 2 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps

Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes to throw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how a few of Jackson's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Zay Flowers 118 86 1211 5 10 Mark Andrews 70 48 422 5 14 Rashod Bateman 38 19 224 2 8

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Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.