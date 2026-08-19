Lamar Jackson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was 20th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 214.8. Heading into 2026, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.
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Lamar Jackson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Jackson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|189.7
|28
|17
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|310.4
|2
|2
Lamar Jackson 2025 Game-by-Game
Jackson picked up 29.4 fantasy points -- 14-of-19 (73.7%), 209 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bills
|29.4
|14-for-19
|209
|2
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Browns
|26.3
|19-for-29
|225
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|27.0
|21-for-27
|288
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Chiefs
|10.7
|14-for-20
|147
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Dolphins
|25.6
|18-for-23
|204
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|16.6
|17-for-29
|176
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|4.7
|14-for-25
|193
|0
|2
|0
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Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Receiving Corps
Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes to throw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how a few of Jackson's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Zay Flowers
|118
|86
|1211
|5
|10
|Mark Andrews
|70
|48
|422
|5
|14
|Rashod Bateman
|38
|19
|224
|2
|8
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