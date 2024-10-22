Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 22

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers as just 1-point favorites in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 220.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -1 -108 -112 220.5 -110 -110 -120 +102

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (56.6%)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves compiled a 40-40-2 ATS record last year.

The Lakers' ATS record as underdogs of 1 point or more was 18-18 last year.

Last season, 41 Timberwolves games hit the over.

Last season, 47 of the Lakers' 82 games went over the point total.

Against the spread last year, Minnesota performed worse at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

Against the spread, Los Angeles was better at home (20-22-0) than away (18-21-1) last year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards collected 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season. He also sank 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Donte DiVincenzo recorded 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 13.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He made 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Last season, Mike Conley put up 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He made 45.7% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from 3-point range (third in league), with 2.4 triples per contest.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis put up 24.7 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

LeBron James' numbers last season were 25.7 points, 7.3 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers last season were 18 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers (ninth in NBA).

Austin Reaves averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura collected 13.6 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.