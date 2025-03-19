Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and ALT

The Los Angeles Lakers (42-25) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (44-25) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1.5 231.5 -120 +102

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (51.4%)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 38-27-2 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have 33 wins against the spread in 69 games this year.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 32 times out of 69 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the point total 58% of the time (40 out of 69 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (23-11-0) than it does in road games (15-16-2).

The Lakers have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (44.1%) than road games (51.5%).

Denver has been better against the spread on the road (17-17-1) than at home (16-18-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over more often at home (22 of 34, 64.7%) than away (18 of 35, 51.4%).

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Luka Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 boards and 7.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht averages 9.5 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.4 points, 1.3 assists and 4 rebounds.

Jaxson Hayes averages 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 71.6% from the field.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists. He is also sinking 57.5% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league) and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Nuggets are getting 21.5 points, 3.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets get 18.3 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Nuggets get 13.1 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Per game, Christian Braun gets the Nuggets 15.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.