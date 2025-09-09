Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Tennessee Titans -- whose rushing defense was ranked 26th in the NFL last season (133.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Williams for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Kyren Williams Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 95.12

95.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.82

0.82 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.26

9.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked sixth at his position and 23rd overall, Williams picked up 238.1 fantasy points (14.9 per game) last year.

In his one game so far this year, Williams had 66 rushing yards on 18 attempts and one touchdown, ending up with 12.9 fantasy points.

Williams picked up 29.6 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 89 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his best game last season.

In Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills, Williams put up 21.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via this stat line: 29 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins -- Williams accumulated 6.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 15 carries, 62 yards.

Williams collected 8.5 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 106 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Titans Defensive Performance

Last year, Tennessee allowed just one quarterback to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Titans allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Tennessee gave up at least two touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Last year, the Titans allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tennessee allowed more than 100 receiving yards to just one player last season.

Against the Titans last season, 26 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Tennessee allowed just one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Titans allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Tennessee allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Titans allowed only one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

