Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Running back Kyren Williams has a matchup against the third-ranked run defense in the league (90.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kyren Williams Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.62

61.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.56

0.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.59

18.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 127.6 fantasy points this season (14.2 per game), Williams is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 30th among all players.

Over his last three games, Williams has generated 44.3 fantasy points (14.8 per game) as he's rushed for 241 yards and scored three touchdowns on 51 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 22 yards on four catches (six targets).

Williams has totaled 82.1 fantasy points (16.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 356 yards with four touchdowns on 78 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 125 yards on 14 receptions (18 targets) with two TDs.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he carried 14 times for 65 yards on his way to 23.1 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 66 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied just 6.5 fantasy points (12 carries, 54 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Seattle this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.