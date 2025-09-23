Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Seattle Seahawks and their 20th-ranked pass defense (221.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Murray worth a look for his next matchup against the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Kyler Murray Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Passing Yards: 219.28

219.28 Projected Passing TDs: 1.38

1.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.11

30.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

With 46.4 fantasy points in 2025 (15.5 per game), Murray is the 15th-ranked player at the QB position and 19th among all players.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Murray completed 62.9% of his passes for 159 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions with 37 rushing yards on the ground, good for 14.1 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up a TD reception by four players this year.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has not given up a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

