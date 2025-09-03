Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will take on the team with last season's 27th-ranked passing defense, the New Orleans Saints (238.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Murray worth a look for his next matchup against the Saints? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Kyler Murray Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 221.64

221.64 Projected Passing TDs: 1.31

1.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.89

32.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 297.4 fantasy points (17.5 per game) in 2024, Murray ranked 13th in the league and 10th at his position.

In Week 10 last season versus the New York Jets, Murray posted a season-best 28.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 22-of-24 (91.7%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best game of the year, Murray accumulated 28.5 fantasy points -- 17-of-21 (81%), 266 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 59 yards -- in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray picked up 4.8 fantasy points -- 13-of-20 (65%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, in his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 4 against the Washington Commanders), Murray finished with 10.0 fantasy points -- 16-of-22 (72.7%), 142 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Saints Defensive Performance

Against New Orleans last season, five players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Saints allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, New Orleans allowed two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Saints gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Against New Orleans last season, five players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Saints allowed 16 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New Orleans allowed only three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Saints allowed six players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, New Orleans allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

In the running game, the Saints allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

