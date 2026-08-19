Kyler Murray 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Kyler Murray was 38th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 77.8. Heading into 2026, he is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Kyler Murray Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Murray's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|77.8
|162
|35
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|268.4
|13
|13
Kyler Murray 2025 Game-by-Game
Murray picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- 21-of-29 (72.4%), 163 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 38 yards -- in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|18.3
|21-for-29
|163
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|14.0
|17-for-25
|220
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|14.1
|22-for-35
|159
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|16.1
|27-for-41
|200
|2
|2
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|15.3
|23-for-31
|220
|0
|0
|1
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Kyler Murray and the Vikings Receiving Corps
Murray's previous season stat line featured 962 passing yards (192.4 per game) while going 110-for-161 (68.3% completion percentage) with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Murray's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Justin Jefferson
|141
|84
|1048
|2
|17
|Jauan Jennings
|90
|55
|643
|9
|19
|Jordan Addison
|79
|42
|610
|3
|13
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