Kyler Murray 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Kyler Murray was 38th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 77.8. Heading into 2026, he is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Kyler Murray Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Murray's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 77.8 162 35 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 268.4 13 13

Kyler Murray 2025 Game-by-Game

Murray picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- 21-of-29 (72.4%), 163 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 38 yards -- in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Saints 18.3 21-for-29 163 2 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 14.0 17-for-25 220 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 14.1 22-for-35 159 1 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 16.1 27-for-41 200 2 2 0 Week 5 Titans 15.3 23-for-31 220 0 0 1

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Kyler Murray and the Vikings Receiving Corps

Murray's previous season stat line featured 962 passing yards (192.4 per game) while going 110-for-161 (68.3% completion percentage) with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Murray's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Justin Jefferson 141 84 1048 2 17 Jauan Jennings 90 55 643 9 19 Jordan Addison 79 42 610 3 13

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